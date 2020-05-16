Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 prices revealed: Specifications, features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A11 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back.

Samsung recently unveiled two new smartphones under its popular mid-range A lineup. The company has now revealed the price for the two phones, the Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41. While the Galaxy A11 is serving as a successor to the last year’s Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A41 is here to succeed the Galaxy A40. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A11 has been launched in Thailand with a price tag of THB 5,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 3GB RAM variant. Samsung Online Store in Thailand has already listed the smartphone. However, there is no information on the 2GB RAM variant. The product is available in four colour options, Black, Blue, Red and White.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A41, the smartphone is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB+64GB variant. The smartphone is currently up for pre-orders in the Netherlands. It is available in three colour options, which include Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.

Currently, there is no clarification as of when these smartphones will be made available for the international market.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The handset packs in 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 sports a 6.1-inch fullHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The smartphone packs in 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

