Reliance Digital offering EMI scheme and cashback offer for iPhone 12 mini

Reliance Digital has come up with a new offer for the iPhone 12 Mini, where users can avail the smartphone at a discounted price of INR 49,999 instead of an MRP of INR 59,900.   

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: January 03, 2022 14:22 IST
iPhone 12 Mini, tech news, business, technology, business
Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE

iPhone 12 Mini

Highlights

  • Reliance Digital is offering a cashback offer of up to INR 10,000 on iPhone 12 mini
  • Customer can buy the iPhone an EMI starting from INR 2353.63 per month from the credit card
  • Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have similar features and only difference is the screen size only

Upgrading to an iPhone is a dream for many, but unfortunately, people seldom drop the idea and wait a little longer to get a good discount. Right now is the right time for those who are willing to get their hands on the iPhone 12 mini, at an additional discount and offers. 

Reliance Digital has recently announced that they are selling iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of INR 49,999 instead of MRP of INR 59,900. Though the offer could be availed by following certain terms and conditions. 

Reliance Digital is offering a cashback offer of up to INR 10,000 along with interest-free EMIs to its customers. Also, there is a 10% cashback for the OneCard credit card users, to avail the offer. Furthermore, users can also get an additional cashback of credit or debit card, credit card/debit card with no-cost EMIs and one-time full payments.

The customers can avail of the EMI options starting at INR 2353.63 per month for the credit card users. Also, Reliance Digital is providing free shipping in India, and the customers can enter the address pin code in order to check for the availability and offers of the iPhone 12 mini blue variant. 

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have similar features and the only difference is the screen size where iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, whereas the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch OLED display and both the handset supports Super Retina XDR Display. Powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset the handset features 5G capabilities and MagSafe wireless charging compatibility. Both the handset comes with two 12MP rear and front-facing cameras, indeed, something which is out of the box and delivers best picture results.

 

