Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India scheduled for May 12: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max back in March. The smartphone failed to go on its first sale due to the coronavirus lockdown. As the government has now eased the lockdown in certain areas, the company has now announced the first sale date of the smartphone. Aside from the change of the first sale date, the company has also revised the price of the phone due to the recent increase in GST rate.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on May 12 at 12 PM. The smartphone will be up for grabs only until the stock lasts.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. The handset is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variants.

As a part of the launch offer, Airtel subscribers purchasing the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be able to get double data benefits.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The dual-sim handset comes with 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

