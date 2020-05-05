Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications and offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 5,020mAh battery.

As the government has eased restrictions on the nationwide lockdown, the smartphone manufacturers are now working on resuming online sales of their smartphones. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in India today at 12 noon.

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement about the sale via his Twitter handle on Monday. The sale of the smartphone will take place on both Amazon as well as Mi.com.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the companies will be able to ship these devices only to the districts marked as green or orange zones. As for now, the people residing in red zones won’t be able to order the Redmi Note 9 Pro or any non-essential good for that matter.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB+128GB model is available with a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

In terms of offers, ICICI bank credit card holders will be able to avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount, which is also applicable on EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

