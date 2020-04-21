Redmi K30i with 5G support, 48MP camera launching this month

Poco X2 is just a rebranded Redmi K30.

Xiaomi is gearing up to add a cheaper variant in the Redmi K30 family, the Redmi K30i. The more affordable smartphone is expected to launch in China later this month. Even after being a cheaper alternative, the device is said to come with 5G support making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones to be available in the country.

While the Redmi K30 is already a toned-down version of the Redmi K30 Pro, the new Redmi K30i will be an even more affordable option. It is being said that the major difference between the regular K30 and the K30i will be the main camera's resolution.

According to a report by ITHome, the upcoming Redmi K30i will feature a 48-megapixel main camera at the back. To recall, the K30 launched earlier came with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The smartphone was even launched in India as the Poco X2.

As for the pricing, the Redmi K30i is expected to come with a starting price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,500). In comparison, the 5G variant of the Redmi K30 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,600. Notably, the Poco X2 was launched in India for a price of Rs. 15,999.

