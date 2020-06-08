Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch soon in India with a different processor

Image Source : REALME Realme X3 SuperZoom in Arctic White

Realme recently introduced the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe. Now, the smartphone is soon to make its entry in India and could possibly come with new features and specifications in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Realme X3 SuperZoom to get a different processor in India

As tweeted by Francis Wang, the CMO of Realme India (quoting a report by Gadgets360), the Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to be powered by a different processor in India. For those who don't know, the smartphone recently launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

While details regarding the processor aren't known, it could come with a Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G processor in the country. Additionally, there are high chances that the Realme X3 SuperZoom might launch as it is in India.

The smartphone was also spotted on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification page and even on Google Play Console listing page, telling us that the launch is imminent.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Features, Specifications

To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with dual punch holes and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the device features quad rear cameras, rated at 64MP (main camera), 8MP (periscope lens), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), and a 2MP (macro lens). Upfront, there are dual selfie snappers configured at 32MP and 8MP. The device supports camera features such as 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, Nightscape mode, Starry mode, AI capabilities, Bokeh effect, slow-motion, and more.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports USB Type-C port, LiquidCooling, and comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colours.

