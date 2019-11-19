Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launching tomorrow: What to expect, how to watch livestream and more

Image Source : REALME / TWITTER Realme X2 Pro is the company's first true flagship smartphone.

Realme India is gearing up to launch two new smartphones tomorrow, November 20. While one will be a flagships smartphone dubbed Realme X2 Pro, the other will be a mid-range device named Realme 5s. If you are excited about tomorrow, the company will be live streaming the whole event and here’s how you can watch it from anywhere in the globe.

How to watch the live stream?

Just like every launch event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be live streaming the event. They will be live streaming the whole event on their official YouTube channel. You can simply click on the video below to start watching the live stream. It is set to begin tomorrow at 12PM.

What to expect?

Realme is coming up with two smartphones this time around. The major excitement is about the first flagship smartphone by the company, the Realme X2 Pro. It has already arrived in various other countries, which means we already know what the device is going to look like.

The flagship smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The device packs in up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup on offer. It sports a 64-megapixel primary, a 13-megapixel telephoto, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 5s, on the other hand, is a mid-range smartphone that is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera at the back. The smartphone will feature a 6.51-inch HD display with a waterdrop notch on the front. It is most likely coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

While the Realme X2 Pro is here to compete against the likes of OnePlus 7T, the Realme 5s will compete head to head against the Redmi Note 8.