Realme set to launch Realme X and Realme 3i today: Expected price, specifications and more

Realme is set to launch the Realme X and Realme 3i today. Realme had launched the Realme X in China back in May, but the specs are expected to differ when the phone launches in India today. Apart from Realme X, the company is expected to launch Realme 3i that is said to be a new budget smartphone from the company.

The launch event will start at 12:30 pm IST and can be live streamed via the company Facebook page.

Realme X specifications (China)

Realme X sports a 6.53 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio featuring Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. In terms of processor, the phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 710 CPU, backed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48MP camera with f/1.7 lens and a secondary 5MP camera with an f/2.4 lens. Towards the front is a 16MP selfie camera that features an f/2.0 lens. It comes with 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and also gets Dolby Atmos audio.

Realme 3i specifications

The Realme 3i is expected to come with a 6.22-inch display featuring a dewdrop notch, powered by MediaTek Helio P60, 4230mAh battery and dual rear camera.

Realme X price (expected)

The Realme X price in China for 4GB RAM + 64GB is CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,400 approx.), 6GB RAM + 64GB price is CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,400 approx.) and the 8GB RAM+128GB price is CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,500).

According to previous tweets by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, the Realme X is expected to priced around Rs 18,000.

