Realme to soon launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G powered smartphone

Realme's Snapdragon 720G smartphone might feature a Redmi K30-like front camera setup.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth on Tuesday announced to launch a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 720G SoC (system-on-chip) in India. Speaking at the Qualcomm Summit here, Sheth said the company will be among the first smartphone brands in the country with this next-gen chip.

"It's time for the big reveal! #realme will be among the first smartphone brands to launch the @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 720G in the upcoming smartphones," tweeted Sheth after the event.

The new SoC model is aimed to provide fast 4G connectivity alongside supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The new chip includes Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and is said to provide smooth HDR gameplay, dynamic colour range and contrast along with high-quality sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

The chip is also capable of supporting 4K video recording and capturing 192-megapixel still images. The company claims the latest chipset offers 60 per cent performance boost as compared to its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 720G, which comes as the watered-down version of the Snapdragon 730G, has Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with support for 3-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO on two carriers, and 256-QAM modulation for download speeds up to 800Mbps.