Ahead of 2027 polls, Chirag Paswan's LJP steps up organisational push in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow:

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is looking to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh, hinting that his party is eyeing to contest the next year's assembly elections in the state.

Chirag, who was in Lucknow to celebrate his father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary, said the LJP wants to carry forward the former union minister's ideals across the country. Thus, the party is celebrating is birth anniversary in Lucknow this year.

The LJP national president said his party has presence in Jharkhand and Nagaland, while it has a strong presence in Bihar, and therefore, it now wants to expand itself in Uttar Pradesh. He said the LJP will organise programmes in several districts in the future.

He stated that the LJP remains a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a decision regarding seat-sharing with its alliance partners would be take by the party's state unit and approved by its central leadership.

He said the NDA will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a 'thumping majority'.

"Uttar Pradesh, not only close to Bihar but also dear to him, was a place where he often connected with the concerns of its people and stood by them," Chirag told news agency ANI. "On this occasion, the party reaffirmed its commitment to carry forward his vision. With assembly elections due in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, the LJP (Ram Vilas) is strengthening its organisation."

The BJP is looking to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most MPs to the Lok Sabha, for a third consecutive term. The party had swept the state in 2017 elections, winning over 300 out of the 403 assembly constituencies. It also retained power in the 2022 assembly elections after bagging 255 seats.

The saffron party now wants to win Uttar Pradesh again, which is considered as one of the most politically significant state in India. For this, the party has laid out its plan and decided to focus on the ground-level. Besides, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has instructed the MPs, MLAs and state ministers to ensure that all central and state governments schemes reach out to every person of Uttar Pradesh.

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