Realme Pad, Realme Bluetooth speakers launched in India: Price, features

Realme today hosted a live stream event where they announced the launch of their first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad. Alongside the new tablet, the company also launched its first-ever Bluetooth speakers - the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. With this, the company aims to make its portfolio much larger. Here's all you need to know.

Realme Pad

Realme Pad is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor. It comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (Widescreen Ultra eXtended Graphics Array Plus) full screen with up to 2000×1200 pixels screen resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The Realme Pad comes with an ultra-slim metallic design body and it is as thin as 6.9 millimeters and weighs only 440 grams. It is too light and comfortable to hold, making it the slimmest Android tablet in the segment. It also features Dolby Atmos-enabled quad speakers and provides the best stereo surround sound and amazing sound quality in the segment.

The tablet is equipped with a 7100mAh battery which promises to deliver 65 days on standby, or 12 straight hours of video viewing. Realme Pad also supports 18W quick charging. It also supports reverse charging.

Realme Pad also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, that takes clear and bright selfies and features a 105° ultra-wide-angle letting users capture more of their surroundings when they take a selfie or attend video conferences. Realme Pad comes with the brand new Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11. It also features ‘Smart Connect’ which allows users to use their Realme Band or Watch to unlock Realme Pad instantly, and through ‘Nearby Share’ allows users phones and tablets to share the files and images immediately.

Realme Pad will be available in two colours - Real Grey and Real Gold. The tablet will be offered in three storage and connectivity variants, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) priced at Rs. 13,999, 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) priced at Rs. 15,999, and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) priced at Rs. 17,999. The first sale for 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) and 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) is scheduled for 16th September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels. The 3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi) variant will be coming soon.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speakers

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker weighs just 200 grams and it feels like a big cobble in the user's hand. It features 9 hours of battery life with 1500 mAh large battery, a 5W dynamic bass boost driver, an extra passive radiator, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo pairing, 3 equalizer presets IPX5 water-resistant certification, and 88ms super low latency game mode. With a Type-C charging port, it will be convenient and easy to use. The speaker will be available in two colours - Metal Black and Electronic Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 15th September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker comes equipped with a built-in 600mAh battery, it comprises 6 hours of battery life into a tiny package and users will be able to play 120 songs back-to-back on a single charge. Realme Pocket is equipped with a music Studio’s dynamic Bass Boost+ enhancement solution, features 3W dynamic boost and a passive radiator, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 water-resistant certification, smart-touch functions, a USB Type-C charging port, stereo pairing and three EQ presets for customizable sound quality. The speaker will be available in two colours, Classic Black and Dessert White. The first sale is scheduled for 15th September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels.