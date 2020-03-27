Realme, OnePlus, Oppo Honor extend warranty on their devices due to Coronavirus outbreak

Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor do their bit amid Coronavirus lockdown

Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor, Huawei, have extended their product warranties and return time period during the Coronavirus outbreak in India as well as various other regions. The decision acts as the tech companies' bit to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic globally. Read on to know more about it.

Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor extend warranties

As announced by the aforementioned companies, they have extended warranty period on their smartphones and accessories, along with return time. Realme has suggested that it has increased the warranty period until May 31 from people whose warranty was expected to end between March 20 and April 30, 2020. As for the replacement/ return time, the company has decided to increase it from 15 days to 30 days.

Realme, in a statement, said, "Due to the ongoing situation prevailing in the country, Realme India has taken a significant step to support all its customers during this tough period. We have decided to extend the warranty on devices till May 31, whose warranty was to expire between March 20 and April 30, 2020."

As for OnePlus, the company has also extended its warranty time on its smartphones, Hearphones and more accessories until March 31 if a user's warranty expires between March 1 and May 30. We are yet to a statement from the Chines company.

Honor has extended the warranty on its smartphones, wearables, headsets and accessories until June 30 if the previous warranty time is between March 21 and June 21, 2020. Honor, in a press release, said, "This step has been taken as a gesture of good faith and accountability to ensure seamless service to its users, and to support the consumers while meeting their requirements during this time of uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus outbreak."

Similarly, Huawei has also taken the step as Honor for the same time period. In addition to this, Huawei has also introduced the doorstep repair service for its smartwatches in India.

Lastly, Oppo has also increased the warranty period until May 31 if a user's warranty period expired on March 23, 2020. This is applicable on Oppo smartphones and accessories, Oppo stated, "In view of the ongoing pandemic and precautionary measures being taken, OPPO India, today announced its support to the customers by extending the warranty services for OPPO smartphones, accessories and even the customer service offers."

Additionally, Oppo has stopped on-ground repair operations and is currently helping customers with basic issues via an online service.

