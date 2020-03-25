Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch in India delayed amid Coronavirus lockdown

Realme Narzo series India launch has been postponed.

Realme Narzo series was scheduled to launch in India on March 26. The series included two new smartphones, the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. Due to the nation-wide lockdown, the company has been forced to postpone the event. Not only this, but the company has announced that they will be suspending all the upcoming launch events in India.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme Mobiles, made the official announcement via his Twitter handle. He made it clear that all Realme launches are being suspended including the Realme Narzo series that was scheduled to debut on March 26.

Realme made the move soon after Prime Minister, Narendra Mode declared a countrywide lockdown as the coronavirus cases in the country keeps on rising. The company has even halted their operations in India and all the employees are requested to work from home. On the Realme website, the company has also stopped taking any orders during the lockdown.

With respect to the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series.



Time for us to focus on our family & ourselves. Stay at home, stay safe & cooperate with local authorities.

For those unaware, Realme Narzo is a new series by the company aimed at competing against the likes of Poco. According to the teasers rolled out earlier, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will come with quad-camera and triple-camera setups respectively. The teasers also confirm that the Realme 10 will come with a 48-megapixel camera at the back and come backed by a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.