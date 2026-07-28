Sharmila Dhankar scripts history, bags India's first para athletics gold at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow:

Sharmila Dhankar scripted one of India's most memorable moments at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by winning the country's first-ever para athletics gold medal in Glasgow. The 40-year-old claimed the top spot in the women's shot put F57 event on Tuesday, capping an extraordinary journey marked by resilience, determination and personal triumph over adversity. Her gold medal also strengthened India's campaign at the Games, taking the country's tally to ten medals, including two gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the time of her victory.

Season-best throw seals historic gold

Dhankar delivered her finest performance of the season when it mattered the most, producing a best throw of 9.81 metres to comfortably secure the gold medal. Ghana's Zinabu Issah finished second with an effort of 8.65 metres to claim silver, while Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi took bronze after registering a throw of 8.19 metres. Fellow Indian Shilpa narrowly missed out on a podium finish, ending the competition in fourth place. The victory marked India's first para athletics gold medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the nation's second gold overall.

From unimaginable hardships to Commonwealth Games champion

Behind Dhankar's gold medal lies a story of remarkable courage and perseverance. Born in Chitrauli village of Haryana, she contracted polio at the age of two, leaving one of her legs permanently affected. However, her personal struggles extended far beyond physical challenges. Married at the age of 18, Dhankar endured years of physical and emotional abuse in her first marriage. According to her own account, she faced repeated violence over dowry demands and for giving birth to two daughters. At the age of 26, she left her marital home with her daughters and returned to her parents following another violent assault. She has previously spoken about battling suicidal thoughts during one of the darkest phases of her life.

A second chance changed everything

Dhankar's life took a positive turn when she married Ajit Singh at the age of 28. It was Singh who introduced her to para athletics after reading about the sport in a newspaper. Believing in her potential, he encouraged her to pursue athletics professionally. The family's commitment to her dream became evident in 2023 when they sold their house to fund her training and competitions, allowing her to continue competing at the highest level.

Late start, rapid rise

Unlike many elite athletes who begin training in childhood, Dhankar entered competitive athletics only at the age of 34. Despite the late start, she quickly established herself as India's leading F57 seated shot put athlete. She won the national title in 2021 and steadily progressed on the international circuit before achieving the biggest milestone of her career with Commonwealth Games gold.

India's medal tally continues to grow

Dhankar's victory added further momentum to India's impressive campaign in Glasgow. India's medal winners included Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting), and Shilpa K Shyla (bronze, Women's shot put F57).

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