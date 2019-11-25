Realme rolls out ColorOS 7 roadmap, Realme X2 Pro to get the update on December 18

Realme X2 Pro will be the first device to get the update under a Beta program.

Oppo has recently announced the launch of the ColorOS 7 custom UI. While Oppo has already rolled out its roadmap for the update, Realme also came forward and announced how it will be rolling out the update on its devices. Realme X2 Pro will get the beta version of the upcoming update on December 18. Here’s when the other phones will get the update.

The stable update of the ColorOS 7 will begin arriving in devices starting January 2020. The update will begin with the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme XT in the month of January. Realme X and 5 Pro will be receiving the update in February 2020. As for the flagship Realme X2 Pro, it will be getting the update in late Q1, 2020.

Realme 3 and 3i users can expect to get the update in the month of April whereas the Realme 5 and 5s will be getting the update in May 2020. Realme 2 Pro and Realme C2 will receive the update in June 2020 and Q3, 2020 respectively.

The new custom UI, ColorOS will be based on the latest Android 10 operating system. It will not only bring the Android 10 features by also a bunch of other exciting features. The overall user experience is expected to improve with smoother gaming graphics, better RAM management and seamless video and vlogging experience. The new UI will also bring system-wide dark mode, more customization options and a lot more.

