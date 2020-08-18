Realme C12, Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme C15 and Realme C12 come in two colour variants.

Realme has been teasing its new C-series smartphones for a while now. The company has now finally launched the Realme C12 and C15 smartphones in India. The major highlight of the two smartphones is the massive 6,000mAh battery with which the company promises a standby time of up to 57 days.

Considering Realme C series has always been an entry-level lineup, the Realme C12 and C15 bring a huge bump in the price. With that price bump, they have managed to offer some impressive specifications and justify the price tag.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, said, “Continuing our dare to leap dictum and aim to deliver best-in-class technology, we are delighted to introduce the Realme C12 and Realme C15. The Realme C-series has been well received by our customers globally that currently has over 15 million users. With the new members - Realme C12 and Realme C15 - we aim to redefine the C series by bringing multiple options in the entry-level segment. Both these smartphones are equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery and offer cutting-edge features in the sub INR 10K segment. We have also added the Realme Buds Classic and Realme T-shirt to our AIoT and lifestyle portfolio today to be able to deliver our customers with stylish lifestyle products which they desire.”

Realme C12 and Realme C15 specifications

Realme C12 and C15 both feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a waterdrop style notch. The two smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. While the C15 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, the C12 is available only in the sole 3GB+32Gb variant. Both the handsets are backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and they run Android 10 based ColorOS 7 right out of the box.

Image Source : REALME Realme C12 sports a triple camera setup on the back.

Unlike the previous Realme C-series smartphones, the Realme C12 and C15 feature a fingerprint scanner at the back. The dual-SIM handsets also come with a three-card slot that can accept two SIM cards and a microSD card all at the same time.

On the optics front, the Realme C12 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

Realme C15, on the other hand, sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP retro lens. For selfies, it gets an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Price in India, Availability and offers

Realme C12 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB+32GB variant. Realme C15 will be available with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

Realme C12 is scheduled to go on sale for the first time in India on August 24 at 12 PM via realme.com as well as Flipkart. The handset will be available in the offline market starting August 31.

As for the Realme C15, the handset will go on sale starting August 27 at 12 noon. It will be available via Realme’s official website and Flipkart. Offline sales will begin starting on September 3.

