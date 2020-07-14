Realme C1, Realme 6i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Image Source : REALME Realme C11 launch in India today

As announced previously, Realme is all prepped up to launch the new Realme C11 in its C series in India today. The Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia. In addition to this, the company is also expected to unveil the Realme 6i, which also was announced recently. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphones to arrive in India today.

Realme C11, Realme 6i launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

The new Realme smartphones will be launched in India via an online event scheduled to take place at 1 pm today. The event can be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, you can also head to Realme's social media platforms to access the live streaming.

Realme C11, Realme 6i launch in India: Specifications, Features, Price

Starting with the Realme C11, it comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, thus, becoming the first in India to come with the gaming processor. The smartphone 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (13MP, 5MP) and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, runs Realme UI based on Android 10, and supports Face Unlock feature.

As for the Realme 6i, it is expected to be the rebranded version of Realme 6s and come with a MediaTek G90T processor. It could feature a 6.5-inch display and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Optics-wise, there could be 48MP quad rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. It might be backed by 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, run Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and support a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The pricing details for both the device are unknown. However, the Realme C11 is expected to fall under Rs. 10,000 and the Realme 6i is likely to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

