Realme Buds Air flash sale live in India today: Specs, Price in India, and more

Realme Buds Air flash sale today

The Realme Buds Air, which launched recently in India will go on sale in India today as part of a Flash Sale. The sale is scheduled to take place via Flipkart and Realme's Indian website at 12 pm. Here's what all you need to know.

Realme Buds Air price, availability

The Realme Buds Air come with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme.com. The truly wireless earbuds come in three colour options, namely, Black, Yellow, and White.

Realme Buds Air specs

The Realme Buds Air come with an Apple AirPods design and is equipped with custom R1 chip. The pair comes with various features such as up to 50% low latency, gaming mode,

The earbuds also come with LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers. Additionally, the earbuds support Bluetooth verison 5.0, Dynamic Bass Boost, LED lights as charging indicators, and provides a playback time of three hours along with a 15-hour battery backup.

Furthermore, the Realme Buds Air come with features such as instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support.

There's also support for USB Type-C port and Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

