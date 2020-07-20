Realme 6i arriving in India on July 24 as company sends virtual event invites: All you need to know

Image Source : REALME Realme 6i launching in India

After launching the Realme C11, the company is all prepped up to launch the Realme 6i in India on July 24. The smartphone will be unveiled via a digital event, for which Realme has also started sending media invites. To recall, it was previously rumoured to launch alongside the recently-announced Realme C11. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme device.

Realme 6i India launch on July 24

As confirmed by the company, the smartphone will be launched on July 24 at 12:30 pm in India. The virtual launch event will be streamed live via the company's YouTube channel, as well as, the company's social media platforms. Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth also tweeted recently suggesting that a new smartphone is on its way.

The Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar in March and is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6s in India. It is touted as a performance and display-centric device.

The smartphone has now been listed on Flipkart, which means it will be available in India via the online portal. It will come with a MediaTek G90T processor, for a better and improved gameplay. The images listed on Flipkart hints at a punch-hole display in the middle and vertically-arranged quad rear cameras.

As for the specifications, the device is expected to get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and more possible RAM/Storage options. In the camera department, there could be a 48MP quad rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4,300mA battery with 30W fast charging, and run Realme UI based on Android 10. While pricing details aren't concrete, the Realme 6i is expected to fall under Rs. 15,000.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage