Realme 5 Pro, Realme X start receiving Android 10 based RealmeUI update: Here's what it brings

Realme X gets Android 10 update.

Realme 5 Pro and Realme X have finally started receiving the much-awaited Realme UI update in India. The Android 10 based update has already started rolling out in India. However, only a limited number of Realme X and Realme 5 Pro users are receiving the update for now and a broader rollout is expected in the coming days. Here's everything you need to know about the latest update:

According to the changelog posted by Realme, the Realme X bumps up to firmware version RMX1901EX_11_C.01, whereas software version RMX1971EX_11_C.01 landed on the Realme 5 Pro. Apart from the build numbers, the updates bring a similar set of features for both the mid-range smartphones.

As for the features, the Realme UI for Realme 5 Pro and Realme X brings navigation gestures. Alongside that, the company has also added a Smart Sidebar using, which users will be able to drag an app out to open it in the Split-screen mode. Additionally, the company has also added Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App options.

The list does not end there as RealmeUI also brings features like Focus Mode, a new Quick Settings interface, TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility, new live wallpapers and much more. With Android 10 on board, Realme has also optimised certain UI elements like Game Space, Camera UI, Album UI, Contacts UI and more.

In order to check for any available updates, head over to Software update section in Realme smartphone's Settings.

Notably, the company rolled out the Android 10 based RealmeUI update for Realme XT users in India last month.