Realme 2.0 update to start rolling out soon: Here's when your Realme device will get Android 11 update

Image Source : REALME Realme UI 2.0 update will be based on Google's latest Android 11.

Google recently announced the launch of the Android 11 update. Soon after the announcement, OEMs like Samsung, Oppo and Realme started to work on their custom skins. Realme has even given us a first glimpse of the upcoming Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. With the new system update, the company aims to offer creativity, stability and productivity-focused custom UI.

Alongside that, the company is also going to overhaul the look and feel of the UI. This means the users will get plenty of customization options, Always-On Display functionality and enhanced support for third-party launchers.

According to the company’s rollout schedule, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will get the Realme UI 2.0 update this month making it one of the first Realme devices to receive the much-awaited update. The Rollout schedule also suggests that the Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 will get the update in the month of November.

Further, the schedule suggests that Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro and X2 Pro smartphones will receive the update in December 2020. The recently launched Realme X3 series, Realme X2, Realme 6, C12 and C15 handsets can expect the update to arrive in the month of January.

Realme 6i and Narzo 10 will get the update in February whereas the Realme C3 and Narzo 10A devices are expected to get the update in March. As for the Realme X, XT, 3 Pro, 5 Pro and Narzo 20 A, the smartphones will get the update in the month of Q2, 2021.

