PUBG Mobile Payload Mode loaded with helicopters, air-strike weapons and more to go live from October 23

PUBG Mobile Payload mode to go live from October 23

PUBG Mobile's 0.15 update which was launched on October 16. The new update promised to bring a series of new changes to the popular mobile game. The update brought a new gaming mode named Payload Mode to PUBG Mobile. However, despite being added to the game, the Payload mode didn't go live but now PUBG has confirmed that new gaming will be live for users starting from tomorrow i.e. October 23. PUBG Mobile Payload mode was supposed to come with 0.15 update on October 15 but the new mode will be activated on October 23 for users who have already updated their PUBG Mobile game with 0.15 update.

Are you ready for Payload Mode? Our Devs are hard at work putting on the final polish to this exciting new addition coming October 23. Who out there is looking forward to flying in a Helicopter? pic.twitter.com/9rxNfT5XS3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 21, 2019

The new Payload mode on the PUBG mobile game comes loaded with features that include features like recall system, new helicopter and more. Teammate Recall option in this mode will allow users to take dead team member's ID cards and revive them at communication towers. One of the key highlights in the new Payload mode is that Players will also be able to use helicopters in the battlefield. The helicopter which can accommodate up to 4 players can be used to travel across the map. PUBG is also introducing some anti-air weapons that can be used by players on the ground to target the helicopter in the air. The helicopter which comes with a limited flying height can be brought down by targetting with these weapons. Players in the Payload mode will also be able to revive their dead partners by collecting their id tags and reviving them at the nearest communication towers.

The Super Weapon Box in the Payload mode comes loaded with anti-air missiles and powerful rifles. The update also brings in a vehicle repair kit that can be used to fix vehicles and tires. The new game mode will currently be active on the Erangel map.