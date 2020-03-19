PUBG Mobile online tournaments can now be streamed in various regional languages using WinZO: Here’s how

PUBG Mobile online tournaments are about to kick-off and here's how you can watch them in 10 regional languages.

PUBG Mobile online tournaments are commenced every now and then. In order to make these exciting for Indian players, the social gaming platform WinZO has now started streaming the matches in 10 regional languages. To achieve this, the company entered into a partnership with Tencent Games India and it will now be conducting free-to-enter PUBG Mobile tournaments with prizes over Rs 1 crore per month.

WinZO is currently available only on Android and it has already crossed 20 million downloads in the country. Most of the WinZO users reside in T2 to T5 cities of India. The platform has recorded more than 2 million bank accounts linked and is already clocking 200 million microtransactions per month. The average time spent is more than 55 minutes.

Commenting on this, Mr Paavan Nanda, Cofounder, WinZO Games, said, "This is one more step towards our endeavour to be all and end all destinations for a holistic entertainment experience. Tencent India’s trust in WinZO is a testament to our unique vision and our distinctive strategy to develop a Netflix of Gaming. Together we aspire to bring the best gaming experience to the mobile first audience of Bharat.”

As WinZO has penetrated the non-urban regions of India, it has now added multiple regional languages including Marathi, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. While this will also help PUBG Mobile in gaining more players from Tier 2 to Tier 5 cities, it will also educate them about the rapidly emerging esports leagues including ESL, PUBG Mobile Club Open and other global esports events.

