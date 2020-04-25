PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update brings Payload mode, Falcon and more

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update starts rolling out.

Tencent Games is gearing up to launch the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update for both Android and iOS users. For the Lite users out there, the company has started rolling out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update. With the latest update, the company is introducing the much-awaited Payload mode. Apart from that, it introduces new features, improvements and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

As mentioned above, the most noticeable change that lands with the new update is the all-new Payload mode. The feature is also available on the beta version of the regular PUBG Mobile game. It basically brings helicopters and rocket launchers in the game to make things more exciting for the players. In some ways, this also bumps up the difficulty level of the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 beta update also brings in a new Falcon companion. As the name suggests, it’s just a bird that either sits on the shoulder of your character or follows you around by flying at a near distance. However, it does not add any sort of functionality.

Apart from that, the beta update brings bug fixes and improvements around the game. The developers have not yet revealed when the final version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 will be made available to the masses. However, as the beta version has already started to roll out, we can expect the final build to roll out in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite recently received the 0.16.0 update that added “Cherry Blossom” in the Varenga map. The players are expected to look for “Picnic Baskets” under particular trees. These picnic baskets will contain flare guns or “festive Paint Grenades”. While the flare guns can be used to call airdrops, the special grenades just release colourful paint when the burst. The pain can then dye a player in sprint colours making it easier to spot them.

