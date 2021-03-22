PUBG Mobile India might launch soon as company posts job vacancy on LinkedIn.

PUBG Mobile India relaunch has kept many fans waiting. PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September due to the problems between India and China. The company announced the comeback of the game in November and since then the fans are just waiting for the official launch of the game. While the game has not yet launched in India, there has been a recent development pointing towards the launch coming soon.

Krafton, the company behind PUBG Mobile, has posted a job listing for a new investment strategy analyst in India. According to a report by LiveMint, the job listing first appeared around March 18 and they have already stopped taking more applications.

As per the listing, the Investment Strategy Analyst will be responsible for analysing mergers and acquisitions, and investment opportunities in the country. It is worth mentioning that Krafton earlier said that it plans to invest $100 million (roughly Rs 724 crores) in India.

While this does not throw light on the game’s launch, it does give us hope that it might happen soon. In case you are unaware, PUBG Corporation was registered in India as a company back in November. The company was registered in Bangalore with a paid-up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs.

The company is said to launch a new PUBG Mobile variant dubbed PUBG Mobile India. As the name suggests, the game will be developed solely for India and it will offer a safer gameplay environment. For this, PUBG Corp struck a deal with Microsoft for its games to be hosted on Microsoft’s Azure servers.