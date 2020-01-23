PUBG Mobile ban again? Compared to drugs, the Battle Royale game could be banned in India

PUBG Mobile could be banned in India again

PUBG Mobile could see its past repeating itself as the Battle Royale game might be banned in India yet again. A Punjab-base lawyer has filed a new PIL or Public Interest Litigation against PUBG Mobile, trying to get it banned in Punjab. Read on to know more.

PUBG Mobile ban in India, again!

It is suggested that the Punjab-based lawyer HC Arora has filed a PIL and sought the Punjab and Haryana High Court's help to ban PUBG Mobile in the city. The PIL says, "School going children who are losing interest in studies have become addicted to the game. The parents of such children are helpless. In case they insist the children to stop playing it, they become aggressive and go into depression."

He has compared PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to drugs and describes it as addictive. Additionally, the battle royale game is claimed to 'normalise' violence and tends to endorse it, which impacts a person's physical and mental health.

The High Court asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to decide on the matter, following the ministry sent a letter to the lawyer. MeitY is considering his appeal and has put the thought of banning PUBG Mobile under consideration.

PUBG Mobile ban, previously

For those who don't know, last year, PUBG Mobile faced a similar issue and was banned in some parts of Gujarat and Chennai in India. However, sometime later the ban was lifted. PUBG Mobile was also banned in Nepal. Additionally, PUBG Mobile's developer Tencent took down the game from app stores in China and replaced it with a less violent Game for Peace.

This wasn't the only reason PUBG Mobile came to the negative spotlight; the battle royale game was also held responsible for many deaths that took place in India. Following the criticism and the bans, PUBG Mobile introduced the ability to limit the gameplay so that users do not overplay the game.

As the PUBG Mobile ban is still under review, we will let you know whether or not it is banned. Until then, stay tuned.

