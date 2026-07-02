Bengaluru police to inspect all daycare centers after toddlers abused at facility inside IT company

Bengaluru:

Police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation into allegations that toddlers were physically abused at a daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in Brookefield. City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the authorities would take the toughest possible action against those found responsible and would also review whether other daycare facilities are following the required rules and regulations.

An FIR has been filed against five women employed at the daycare centre over the alleged abuse of young children. The case came to light after videos, said to show the incidents, were circulated on WhatsApp and later reported to the Child Helpline.

Following the allegations, Capgemini announced that it has temporarily closed its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru as a precautionary step. In a statement, the company said the safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families remains its highest priority.

The company added, "We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts."

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Singh said the complaint was received from a Child Protection Officer against five women working at the daycare centre located within the IT company's premises.

"We are examining the complaint and the videos submitted as evidence. The Joint Commissioner of Police, East, and the DCP in charge of Whitefield are currently at the location verifying the facts," he said.

Will inspect other facilities as well, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Calling the allegations a "very serious issue", Singh said the police would ensure strict action against those responsible.

"We were not aware of this incident earlier. As soon as we came to know, a case was registered immediately. Not only this, we will be looking into any other facilities which are running like this," he said.

The Commissioner said the police have also asked the concerned department to provide details of other daycare centres so that their compliance with local regulations can be checked.

"We have asked the concerned department that filed the complaint to provide us with a list of all such daycare units, and whether they are authorised and following the prescribed guidelines," he said.

A woman police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank has been assigned to investigate the case. According to Singh, she and the Joint Commissioner of Police (East) are personally supervising the inquiry.

"Both she and the Joint Commissioner, East, are personally looking into this serious matter. We are verifying the details as the complaint was received only yesterday. More than immediate arrests, our priority is to ensure that the perpetrators do not escape. If anyone has supported them, or if this has been happening for a long time, all such acts will be brought to light. No one will be spared," Singh added.

Police said they are verifying the videos that allegedly captured the abuse. CCTV footage and other technical evidence are also being examined as part of the investigation.

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