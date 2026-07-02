Soni Razdan shares rare photo with Alia Bhatt and Raha, recalls mother's escape from Nazi Germany

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha is releasing on July 3, and cinephiles are excited to watch YRF's first-ever female spy thriller action film. Before her film hits the screen, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, shared a photo of the "OG Alpha woman" of their house. She also shared a chilling story of how her now 97-year-old German mother had to escape the Hitler-led Nazi army when she was just six years old.

Alia Bhatt with Raha, Soni Razdan shares pics

Little Raha sat bundled in her mother, Alia Bhatt's, lap as her grandmother shared a beautiful family photo ahead of Alpha release. She penned, "One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame ! Alia’s Nani who is all of 97 years young. No it’s not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter’s release she wanted to wish her this way."

She then went on to narrate a story of her mother: "My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just 6 years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler. After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many a hardship, she and her family landed up in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kinder transport train. The trials she faced were many."

"Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India. Alpha women exist in many different ways. They’re all around us. But ultimately I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women. Drop a if you agree… Would love to hear about some Alpha women that you know ! Do share them with me," she concluded. Take a look:

Is Hrithik Roshan in Alpha?

The Alpha trailer ends on an intriguing note with the entry of a mysterious man draped in a grey cloak. Though his face remains hidden, a brief glimpse of his eyes is enough to spark speculation. The teaser strongly hints that the mystery figure is Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from YRF's Spy Universe, suggesting an exciting crossover with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's characters.

Also read: Alpha clears CBFC certification, runtime of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller revealed