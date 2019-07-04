Image Source : LITESUPPORT.PUBG PUBG LITE Beta for PC now up for free download

PUBG Lite Beta server has officially live in India and other regions, starting today. The game was up for Pre-registrations from 20 June and users who have managed to pre-register will be getting access to some in-game goodies like Cheetah pattern parachute skin and Tiger-finish M416 skin. As soon as the pre-registrations hits 100,000, players will get things like bloody combat pants, punk glasses and black scarf and at 200,000 users will get gold PUBG scarf, along with the yellow striped long-sleeved shit along with red sports top.

Select players will be required to go to PUBG LITE website and download the PUBG LITE Launcher to play the game that can also be played on low-end gaming computers and laptops.

The game is optimized for computers with low specs to deliver authentic PUBG experience. The full version on Steam for PC sells for Rs 999 in India, while PUBG LITE is available for free and despite being free, players will get to play on all three popular maps that include Sanhok, Erangel and Miramar.

For playing PUBG LITE Beta for PC, users will need a laptop with Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 2.4GHz with at least 4GB RAM along with 4GB storage and Intel HD 4000 Graphics with support for DirectX11.

