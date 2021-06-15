Portronics SoundDrum 1 Bluetooth speakers launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : PORTRONICS Portronics SoundDrum 1 Bluetooth speakers launched in India.

Portronics has announced the launch of the SoundDrum 1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers. The newly launched premium wireless speaker delivers a whopping 10W powerful audio enhancing the musical experience. Since the pandemic came into existence, people are more inclined towards having house parties with close family members. Hence, Bluetooth speakers have gained significant traction in the audio segment even more.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 offers a stylish and elegant look and comes with a rubber matt finish. The device is portable and is specifically designed with eminent features that make it desirable. The portable Bluetooth speaker also boasts of True Wireless Stereo feature, using which it can be connected with two speakers simultaneously. In other words, when a 10W of sound is just not enough, one can pair or connect a 2nd SoundDrum 1 using Bluetooth to have a better experience.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity offering 8 to 10 hours of Playback time if used at 60% to 70% volume. For working professionals, it also works as a speakerphone. During the call, a microphone status sign is distinctly visible to signify that the call is connected through the device.

As for the pricing, the Portronics SoundDrum 1 is exclusively available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 1,399 with a 1-Year warranty.