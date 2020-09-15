Poco M2 to be made available for purchase for first time in India today: Price, offers and more

Image Source : POCO Poco M2 in Pitch Black

Poco M2, which falls in the budget category, was recently launched in India as another variant of the Poco M2 Pro. The smartphone is now all set to go on its first-ever sale in the country today. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco M2 Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be up for grabs via e-commerce website Flipkart at 12:00 pm today. The Poco M2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model.

As for the offers, people interested in buying the smartphone can get a flat Rs. 750 discount on the use of ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and the Federal Bank debit card. They can also get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 30 and Rs. 75 off on first purchase made via Rupay debit card (minimum value of Rs. 750 and Rs. 7,500, respectively), and a no-cost EMI option.

Poco M2 Features, Specifications

The Poco M2 is touted as India's most affordable smartphone with 6GB of RAM. It has a single 6GB of RAM option and two internal storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The device has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

In the camera department, the device gets quad rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera. The device gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It also gets Poco Launcher 2.0 for a cleaner UI. Furthermore, it has support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, and P2i splash and dust resistance. The Poco M2 comes in three colour variants: Slate Blue, Pitch Black and Brick Red.

