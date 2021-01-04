Image Source : POCO Poco F2 with Snapdragon 732G SoC may launch in India soon.

Poco is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone Poco F2 with Snapdragon 732G SoC soon in the Indian market. The smartphone maker has recently shared a new video on Twitter, showcasing its achievements in the last year and in the end the company mentioned Poco F2 in the video for a split second, hinting that it might be the company's first smartphone launch in 2021.

Unlike the Poco F1, which was an affordable flagship phone powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, the new leak suggests the Poco F2 will be a mid-range phone. The device will sport an AMOLED screen capable of running at a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Some rumours also suggest that the Poco phone will come packed with a 4,250 mAh battery with reverse charging support. The device is also said to support a rear-facing quad-camera setup is expected to come with a wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth lens.

The smartphone is said to have a global and Indian version. The global model of the Poco device will come with NFC support while the Indian version will not support NFC