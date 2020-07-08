PLAY introduces PlayGo T44 TWS, PlayGo N82 earphones in India: All you need to know

Image Source : PLAY PlayGo T44 earbuds

PLAY, a Gurgaon-based audio accessory maker has introduced two new audio products in its portfolio -- the PlayGo T44 and the PlayGo N82 -- in India. While PlayGo T44 is a truly wireless earbuds pair, the PlayGo N82 is an ANC neckband. Read on to know more about two new audio products by the company.

PlayGo T44 truly wireless earbuds: Features, Specifications, Price

The PlayGo T44 is an in-ear truly wireless pair that comes with 10mm EBEL drivers and supports a battery backup of over 20 hours (with the case) and over 4 hours (without the case). It supports capacitive touch controls, supports Bluetooth 5.0, and comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

It comes with the MCSync technology for better audio quality, low latency, and more balanced power consumption. With a portable design, it comes with echo cancellation, auto-connect feature for easy connectivity with the devices, and support Type-C port for charging on the case.

"The Audio device category has seen a rejuvenated interest from consumers especially in view of the global Corona Pandemic which made people spend long hours indoors, working from home (WFH). With prolonged hours of usage, consumers have realised the importance of good quality and stable audio products and are willing to spend a bit more to buy good and reliable products. At PLAY, we are extremely excited to launch two of our premium experience products, the PLAYGO T44 & PLAYGO N82 which promise to deliver a superior audiophile experience for our consumers," commented Mr Sandeep Banga, CEO at PLAY.

The PlayGo T44 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 and is available in Black and White colours. It will be available to buy, starting July 14 via PLAY e-store, Amazon India, and more online stores.

PlayGo N82 AND neckband: Features, Specifications, Price

The PlayGo N82 in-ear neckband supports Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology for an immersive audio experience and has strong 13mm EBEL (Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud) drivers on both the earbuds. It supports a control panel for various controls and weighs only 40 grams. The earphones will be up for grabs in the second week of August. However, there isn't any word on its pricing at the time of writing.

