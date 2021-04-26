Pink Moon 2021: What time can we see Super Moon, how to click pictures and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Pink Super Moon to make its appearance this month.

Super Pink Moon 2021 is all set to make its appearance today after a significant amount of time. According to the website people.com, the pink moon will be visible in the sky at the end of April. The Supermoon is said to make its appearance on April 26, 2021. The website claims that the pink moon will be at its 'Peak Illumination' at 11:33 PM EDT. Unlike a solar eclipse, the Super Moon can be viewed with naked eyes.

It is worth noting that the moon will look much brighter in cities where there is less pollution. The Pink Moon is usually 7 per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than the regular Full Moon.

Super Pink Moon 2021: What is it?

A supermoon is a full moon that appears closest to the earth during its elliptical movement. Since the moon is the closest to the earth (356,907km), it will appear quite large and bright. It is worth noting that the Super Pink Moon is not actually pink in colour. It was called so by the Native Americans as it determines the blooming of early spring flowers such as the pink ground phlox, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

It is also known by other names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Paschal moon, and the Fish Moon. Additionally, all full moons need not be supermoons and can be fully lit and viewed even from the farthest distance from the earth.

Super Pink Moon 2021: How to take pictures via Android, iOS devices

Since the Super Pink Moon 2021 will be a big and bright moon, it's worth capturing on our smartphones. Here's how you can do so with ease through your Android or iOS smartphone:

Try going to a spot from where the supermoon is aptly visible and a picturesque view appears

Adjust the exposure on your smartphone so that the picture doesn't turn out too lit and details are captured

Using a tripod is always advisable to maintain the stability

Go for the highest resolution on your smartphone to capture details

Do not zoom too much as the picture can appear grainy

Enable HDR on your smartphone to take well-lit images

Avoid using the LED flash of your smartphone

Take multiple images to select from the best ones

Use editing apps such as Snapseed, PicsArt, Photoshop, Lightroom, or any other to edit the images for further enhancements

