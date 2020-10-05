Paytm decides to rival Google with its Android Mini App Store for Indian developers: Know details

Image Source : PAYTM Paytm's app store will rival Google Play Store, App Store

Popular payment app Paytm has introduced its own Android Mini App Store with an aim to support Indian developers in India. The new app store acts as an Indian alternative to the Google Play Store and the App Store and is aimed at providing users with easy access to apps without having to download them. Read on to know more about this.

Paytm's own app store arrives

The Paytm Android Mini App Store will be accessible via the Paytm for users to explore and browse through. The app store will consist of mini-apps that will be custom-built websites for app-like experiences for users. The apps will be listed and distributed via the main Paytm app and will be available without any charges.

One interesting thing about the mini-apps is that can be used and experienced without the need to download them. This will help users in cases where they are short on smartphone storage and data. The Paytm Android Mini App Store will contain apps from service providers such as 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, and NoBroker.

For the developers, the apps will be easy to build and will be based on HTML and Javascript technologies. Developers will also provide users with a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking, and Cards for payments.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, "I am proud that we are today launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option."

The move to launch an Indian app store is aimed to promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and provide people with a local and sustainable app ecosystem. It comes shortly after Paytm was removed from the Google Play Store due to non-compliance of its policies against gambling.

To recall, rumours regarding an Indian app store began floating around after Google recently introduced strict 30% commission for in-app purchases made by users via Google's billing system, much like what Apple does. There are chances more such alternatives might arrive soon, which will be pre-installed on Android devices.

