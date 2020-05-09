Image Source : FILE Panasonic India resumes sales, to take call on production.

Panasonic India on Saturday said it has resumed sale of its products in green and orange zones as per the government's guidelines on online platforms and retail stores. The company's operations were suspended since March 22 in line with government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

"We will closely observe the market demand this week and take a call on production," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

"We have divided our manufacturing plant, which currently has assembly lines for Air Conditioners and Washing Machines, into zones with a roster of workers demarcated against each, preventing any engagement between them," Sharma added.

Panasonic has also resumed field service to repair and service appliances, along with a host of new initiatives for the consumers like same-day installation depending on the area, AC service using Jet pumps so as to shorten the technician's stay at customer's place and extended warranty for all products.

