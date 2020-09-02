Oppo patents smartphone with an outward folding display

Oppo patents a smartphone with an outward folding display.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has patented a unique smartphone that bends outward horizontally. The company filed the patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in January this year and it was approved on July 30, reports Letsgodigital. In the patent, the unique design is adopted by the bendable handset. The display bends outward, rather than the clamshell inward bending design unlike the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

"Looking at the detailed images in the patent, the display would be large when unfolded, being bent outward would still have the entire display being present outside," the report said. Earlier, OPPO patented a new compact smartphone with a slider mechanism that expands its display.

The Chinese tech giant filed the design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). The patent consisted of 28 product images and a short description as well.

According to the patent images, upon pulling the display up, the screen gets longer and taller into an "open" position, the screen gets about 80 per cent larger when it is opened up.

