Oppo introduces its first-ever smart TV series: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo TV R1

Smartphone brand Oppo has entered the TV segment with the launch of two flagship models in China. The Oppo TV S1 is priced at 7,999 yuan but will be available for 6,999 yuan during the Double 11 sale. Meanwhile, the Oppo TV R1 55-inch model costs 3,299 yuan whereas the Oppo TV R1 65-inch variant is priced at 4,299 yuan, reports GizmoChina.

The Oppo TV S1 sports a 65-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels). As for audio, Oppo has partnered with Dynaudio to include 18 speakers with 85W sound output and 5.1.2 channel. The TV also comes equipped with far-field microphones for Breeno voice assistant and a pop-up camera for video calls.

The flagship Oppo television is powered by MediaTek MT9950 chipset paired with 8.5GB RAM and 128GB internal storage enabling it to boot in 1 second. newIt runs ColorOS TV with support for local streaming platforms like Tencent, Youku, Mango, and iQiyi.

Oppo TV R1 sports a 4K LCD panel with an LED backlight and it comes in two sizes -- 55-inch and 65-inch. It is powered by a less powerful MediaTek MTK9652 chipset but it still supports 8K video playback and 1 second boot time.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage