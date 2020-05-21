Oppo Find X2 Neo with 5G support, 90Hz display launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X2 Neo comes with a punch-hole design.

Oppo Find X2 Neo has just launched in the European markets. The smartphone brings in an impressive set of features including a 90Hz high refresh rate display, 5G support, multi-layered cooling system and more. This smartphone adds up to the company’s huge portfolio of smartphones under the family of Oppo Find X2 devices, which include the Find X2, Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 Lite.

Oppo Find X2 Neo sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution and 90Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. The dual-SIM handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage space. It runs on ColorOS 7 based Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

As for the optics, the Oppo Find X2 Neo features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

Oppo Find X2 Neo is available in Germany for a price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,000). The smartphone is available in Starry Blue and Moonlight Black colour options. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not revealed the details about India launch yet. However, Oppo India recently teased that the Oppo Find X2 series is expected to arriving in India soon.

