Trump leaves standing order to destroy Iran if he is assassinated; here's who decides US' next move

Washington:

A warning by US President Donald Trump that Iran would face an unprecedented military response if it assassinated him has renewed questions over how the United States would react in such a situation. However, constitutional procedures make it clear that any response would depend on the next commander-in-chief rather than an automatic military order.

Trump recently claimed on his social media platform that he had left instructions for the US military to strike Iran "at levels they've never seen before" if Tehran carried out threats against him. Despite the statement, experts say the US does not have a pre-authorised "dead man's switch" that would automatically launch retaliatory attacks after a president's death.

Under the US Constitution, power would immediately pass to Vice President JD Vance under the 25th Amendment and the Presidential Succession Act of 1947. As the new commander-in-chief, Vance would decide whether to follow Trump's wishes, modify the response or choose a different course of action.

Garrett M Graff, author of Raven Rock: The Story of the US Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself -- While the Rest of Us Die, said the United States has never relied on an automatic military retaliation system. While Washington has detailed continuity-of-government plans for catastrophic events such as nuclear attacks, they do not permit immediate strikes simply because a president has been killed.

Trump's remarks came after he alleged that Iran had threatened to assassinate him. He claimed that 1,000 missiles were "locked and loaded" against Iran and that thousands more would follow if Tehran acted on its alleged threats. The White House has not commented on what would happen to those reported military instructions if Trump were killed.

Iran threats, intelligence reports heighten tensions

The latest tensions follow comments by Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, who vowed revenge for the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during US and Israeli strikes earlier this year. Speaking on state television, he said avenging those killed in the conflict reflected the will of the Iranian people.

Security concerns have also intensified after reports that Israel alerted US officials to fresh Iranian plots targeting Trump. The Wall Street Journal reported that intelligence had been shared with Washington, although the White House has declined to comment. Trump also referred to the alleged threats during this week's NATO summit in Turkey, saying he believed he was Iran's top target.

Final decision would rest with the next President

Former Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said threats from Iran against senior American leaders are considered credible and must be taken seriously.

Experts also noted that although Trump could leave standing military instructions or privately advise his successor on how to respond, any final decision would legally rest with the new president. They added that Trump's public comments referred to conventional missile strikes and did not explicitly mention nuclear weapons.

The Biden administration had also warned Iran in 2022 and again during the 2024 presidential campaign that any attack on Trump or other current or former US officials would be treated as a serious act with severe consequences.

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