OnePlus affordable Y-series TVs to be available via Flipkart in India

Global technology brand OnePlus on Friday announced the launch of the affordable OnePlus TV Y Series on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India ahead of the festive season. The OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch will be available for Rs 24,999 and the 32-inch will be available for Rs 14,999 for purchase from Monday noon (October 12).

The technology brand is also offering a Rs 1,000 discount during 'The Big Billion Days' sale starting on October 16 until November 18, the company said in a statement. After discounts, the 43-inch and 32-inch variants will be available for Rs 23,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Consumers will also be able to avail various affordable payment constructs such as no-cost EMI and debit card EMI as they look to fulfil their entertainment needs this festive season,

The new OnePlus TV Y Series provides the best in class display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine features, which make for stunning picture quality, and breath-taking visuals.

Also, the company offers a premium, bezel-less design, maximizing display space. Powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV Y Series provide a remarkable cinematic soundstage to fully immerse users in their favourite shows.

Users can also easily access a range of movies and series on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV, thus allowing them to enjoy an assortment of rich content from various content partners.

