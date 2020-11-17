OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 8GB RAM and more; Hints Geekbench listing

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is now rumoured to launch its next-gen OnePlus 9 series as a successor to the OnePlus 8 series launched this year. The phones, allegedly called the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have started featuring in the rumour mill and after their purported design leak, a few details regarding the phones have now been leaked. Read on to know what all features the future OnePlus phones could get.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro spotted on Geekbench

Two OnePlus smartphones with model numbers LE2113 and LE2117, expected to be the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, respectively, have been spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, both smartphones are expected to get the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, which comes with the codename 'Lahaina.' Both phones have been listed with 8GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system.

While the OnePlus 9 with model number LE2113 has got a single-core score of 1,115 and a multi-core score of 3,483, the OnePlus 9 Pro (model number LE2117) has received a single-core score of 1,122 and a multi-core score of 2,733.

While other details remain unknown, the OnePlus 9 series is likely to get 144Hz refresh rate, 65W fast charging support (much like the OnePlus 8T), and up to quad rear cameras.

Image Source : 91MOBILES OnePlus 9 CAD Render

Recently, CAD render of the OnePlus 9 has been leaked hinting at a punch-hole flat display, triple rear cameras in a rectangular camera module, and a possible white colour option. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in mid-March in 2021 and could get a third phone too.

However, we still lack concrete information on the OnePlus 9 series and need to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt. We will let you know once we get anything official. Hence, stay tuned.

