OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro to come with 64MP camera as key camera info leaks

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8

OnePlus just unveiled the OnePlus Nord as part of a new mid-range series and now the company has started featuring in the rumour mill for the OnePlus 7T series successor. The OnePlus 8T series is soon expected to make its entry and we have new leak hinting at its camera details. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones this year.

OnePlus 8T, 8T Pro camera detail leaked

The purported OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro are likely to get an upgrade in terms of the cameras over the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. As per a report by XDA Developers, new strings found in the latest update of the OnePlus Camera app hint at support for 64MP main camera. Since the OnePlus 8 series and even the OnePlus Nord support a 48MP main camera, it is assumed that the upcoming OnePlus 8T series is the one that will get upgraded 64MP.

The strings suggest that the OnePlus Camera app now supports 64MP camera mode and will 'offer higher resolution and captured details in well-lit scenes.' It is also revealed that users will be recommended to use the default 16MP camera mode for better dynamic range. For the OnePlus 8 series, the default camera mode is set to 12MP, which can be changed to 48MP for better, high-resolution pictures. Additionally, the strings suggest that the OnePlus 8T smartphones won't get the burst capture feature found in the current OnePlus 8 lineup.

While details regarding the OnePlus 8T series aren't fully revealed, another rumour suggests that the smartphones might get an improved 65W Super Warp Charge fast charging tech. It might also feature a 100W fast charging tech, much like the one Realme is working on. Additionally, the smartphone could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and might flaunt either a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to this, the new OnePlus Nord is expected to get another a Gray Ash colour variant as per some digging up into the Engineering Mode app as found by XDA Developers. The new colour option will be in addition to the existing Blue Marble and Gray Onyx OnePlus Nord colours.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are rumours and these are all we have at the time of writing. We will update you once we get more information on the OnePlus 8T series. Hence, stay tuned.

