OnePlus Nord: Can it be a game-changer for the company?

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord launched a few days back in India

OnePlus is among the smartphone makers who in a way, changed the way smartphones were in India. It came out with flagship killers that were a combination of high-end specs and affordable price tags. While eventually, the company went on its ‘Never Settle’ path, the prices too increased exponentially, slowly fading the OnePlus reputation it had 6 years ago.

However, the company was in the news to launch affordable devices yet again and since at least 3 months, we have been hearing about the same until recently, the affordable OnePlus Nord became a reality. Coming out of the shackles of all the rumours and official teasers, the OnePlus Nord just made its entry and on papers, it looks like a device that will get back OnePlus in the arena it once aced. But will it be a game-changer for the company? Is it 'pretty much everything you could ask for?' Read on to know how I feel about the new OnePlus offering based on my initial impressions on the same.

As a disclaimer, this is not a review but the initial impressions based on the launch that took place two days ago.

OnePlus Nord: What I think about it?

The OnePlus Nord has been derived from the concept of true north, which directs anyone in the right direction. This is when you know the company wants to get back to the place from where it started and produce devices with affordable price tags and hold onto its roots. But is OnePlus Nord really the step back to the origin? I feel, NO! Because the original place for OnePlus was to make smartphones with high-end specs with affordable prices and the Nord features all the mid-range specs. Yes, it is affordable than the recent OnePlus 8 series but is devoid of a high-end processor.



That said, the smartphone has a number of features to attract a user. You get a 48MP quad rear cameras, a dual punch-hole display, 5G support, fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and enticing blue colour option too. This brings me to the design of the device. The smartphone has pretty usual design, which seems like it has been copied from a Realme device and it isn’t refreshing. It brings forth a vertical rear camera module, two OnePlus brandings and the bezel-less display with an oval-shaped camera cutout. This isn’t something we have not seen before and given that OnePlus launched a new series, a design refreshment would have been appreciated. When Carl Pei appeared in an interview with MKBHD and showed to us the prototype, I think that was something. But I can’t dismiss the fact that the Marble Blue colour option hits you like a fresh breeze and shuns away all the issues you can have with the design.

Other exciting things about the device is the AMOLED display, coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate, the same Sony IMX586 camera sensor as the OnePlus 8, and presence of OIS. The 30T Warp Charge fast charging, again, much like the OnePlus 8 series can't be neglected and is something OnePlus has always done well in. The device primarily comes in two RAM and Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. But India gets a 6GB/64GB model as well and this is another aspect I like about the OnePlus Nord as it provides more an additional option for people.

The OnePlus Nord, as a standalone device has traits you want to go for, that too, for its 'under Rs. 30,000' price tag. But if you have to consider the competition around, the OnePlus Nord stands in the ring against the recently-launched Realme X3 with a high-end processor, the Realme X2 Pro, again with a high-end processor, the Xiaomi K20 Pro with a different design and high-end specs, and even the Oppo Reno 3 with arguably impressive cameras. The list of devices residing in the sub-30k price bracket makes the OnePlus Nord a mediocre device.

Now, coming back to my question of whether or not the OnePlus Nord is a game-changer, this, only time will tell. But it definitely is the first step in the right direction by the company. While some might go for the other options in the price range, the OnePlus people who want to upgrade to a new OnePlus device might find it intriguing due to its price. I guess with better pricing and even design, OnePlus can get back its identity and again be a smartphone maker which almost everyone can afford.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

