OnePlus 8 Pro images leaked online: Brings punch-hole camera, curved display and more

While the world deals with Coronavirus crisis, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8 series soon. The launch date is not yet fixed and the company will need to wait even longer now as many countries have gone into lockdown in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Until the phone is made official, we are going to see a lot of leaks and rumours on the internet. Now, live images of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked that provide us with a closer look at the upcoming device.

In the photos, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro in terms of the design. While the older flagships came with triple-camera setups on the back, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro seen on these photos houses a quad-camera setup at the back. Notably, the fourth sensor on the new phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

Apart from that, the OnePlus 8 Pro now gets a punch-hole selfie camera on the front in exchange for the pop-up selfie shooters found on the older flagship models. While this feels like the company is following the trend, many people would say this is a downgrade. However, the phone continues to flaunt the curved display introduced earlier last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro images leaked by 247Techie give us a good amount of information on the upcoming smartphone. These images also reveal the upcoming glossy grey shade. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also said to come with a 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display.