OnePlus 8 series get A+ score on DisplayMate, everything else to expect

OnePlus 8 series to sport great displays.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship series in India, the OnePlus 8 series. The smartphones have been featured on a ton of leaks and rumours and now the company itself has started teasing the key specifications to bump up the excitement among the fans. The company recently teased that the OnePlus 8 smartphones will be launched with the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors.

Now, DisplayMate has rolled out its benchmark results for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. According to the company, the OnePlus 8 phones will have excellent displays as they have already received the A+ score in the benchmark tests. Notably, DisplayMate was only allowed to share a couple of details about the smartphones' displays as the complete information will only be unveiled at the time of the launch.

According to DisplayMate, the upcoming flagship models set "10+ display performance records" in the tests. Also, the color accuracy on the displays have been noted as "visually indistinguishable from perfect". With such benchmark results, the OnePlus 8 series was able to secure DisplayMate's highest rating, A+, and even achieved the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award.

While all this is already exciting enough, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau came forward and announced that the OnePlus 8 Pro managed to break 13 display performance records. However, the report shared by DisplayMate says 10+ instead of the exact number. This is probably because DisplayMate is talking about the whole series and maybe the regular OnePlus 8 managed to hit lesser records. It is also worth noting that the company has already teased that the Pro model will come with a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

OnePlus 8 series is set to be unveiled via an online launch event on April 14. This time around, the company is expected to launch three variants, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphone series is expected to start at somewhere around Rs. 30,000 when launched in India.