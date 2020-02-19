OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite leak: Full specifications, price and more

Image Source : GIZTOP OnePlus 8

OnePlus has been in the news for its upcoming OnePlus 8 series for a while now. The OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite have been leaked time and again and we now have a new leak for the same. The new rumour (as per a listing on Giztop store) throws light on the possible full specifications and price of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones. Read on to know what they are.

OnePlus 8 Design, Specifications, Features, Price

As per the listing, the OnePlus 8 sports a vertical triple-camera module at the back. The rear cameras are rated at 48MP, 12MP, and 2MP. The one at the front stands at 32MP. The display of the OnePlus 8 is a full-screen one and is rated at 6.55-inch. The punch-hole Fluid display is a Full HD+ AMOLED one and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will come in three RAM/ROM variants: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The device will have a 4,000mAh battery with 30T Warp fast charging, will run OxygenOS based on Android 10, and support UFS 3.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 8 will sport n in-display fingerprint scanner and come in Black and Red colours. The OnePlus 8, which appears similar to the OnePlus 7, is priced at $549 (around Rs. 39,300) as per the listing.

OnePlus 8 Pro Design, Specifications, Features, Price

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be the elder sibling of the OnePlus 8 and will come with a few enhancements. There will be a 6.5-inch Fluid Full HD+ dual punch-hole display with an increased 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department will also see some changes; there will be three rear cameras (60MP, 16MP, 13MP) and a combination of a 32MP front camera with a 3D ToF camera at the front.

Image Source : GIZTOP OnePlus 8 Pro

Much like the OnePlus 8, there will be a Snapdragon 865 processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner and OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. The device (also with a vertical rear camera module) will have a bigger 4,500mAh battery with Super Warp fast charging and two RAM/ROM models: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/25GB with UFS 3.0 storage.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $799 (around Rs. 57,200) according to the website and will come in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

OnePlus 8 Lite Design, Specifications, Features, Price

The OnePlus 8 Lite will be a toned-downed variant out of the lot. The listing hints at a rectangular triple-camera module in the top left corner, rated at 48MP+16MP+12MP. The front camera is configured at 16MP. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor and come in two variants: 8GB RAM/128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM/256GB of inbuilt storage.

It is expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge, run OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10, and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be priced at $499 (around Rs. 35,700) as per the listing and come in a single Blue colour option.

Image Source : GIZTOP OnePlus 8 Lite

Surprisingly, the listing doesn't mention IP68 water and dust resistance for the OnePlus 8 series, which is otherwise heavily rumoured to be integrated into the smartphones.

As a reminder, the aforementioned aren't concrete details and we need to wait until something official is released. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite are expected to launch in March, that is, next month. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more information.

