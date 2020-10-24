OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update: Here's what it offers

OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update.

OnePlus has started rolling out yet another update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T smartphones. This is the second OxygenOS update arriving in the month of October. The update majorly fixes some bugs and does not bring the October security patch.

According to the Oneplus forums, OxygenOS update comes with version 10.3.6 for the Indian variant. The European variants, on the other hand, get the version number 10.0.9. The new system update for the OnePlus 7 series brings the new user assistance feature and optimised power consumption. The update also fixes the flashback issue with some third-party apps and improves the overall system stability.

As pointed by XDA Developers, the EU variants of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get some of the additional fixes. These fixes include the fix for alarm clock not ringing and instability with Messages in special cases.

Coming to the OnePlus 7T, the smartphone gets the same improvements as mentioned above for the OnePlus 7 series. The smartphone also gets the update version 10.3.6 where the phone gets the new user assistance feature and optimised power consumption.

While these fixes were much needed in order to improve the usability of these smartphones, the lack of security patch update raises many eyebrows. The OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T are still running the September Android security patch. It is still better than many other phones out there, but considering we are reaching October end, the October security patch should have come with the new software update on the OnePlus 7 series as well as the OnePlus 7T.

