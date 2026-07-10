Watch: Gurugram encounter video shows fierce 60-round gun battle between police and gangsters

Gurugram:

A dramatic video of the Gurugram encounter in which four shooters of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed has surfaced, revealing the intensity of the operation carried out by the Gurugram Police and the Crime Branch. The encounter took place in the upscale Sushant Lok Phase 2 area, where gunfire echoed through the neighbourhood during a fierce exchange between police and the armed suspects on Thursday night. Four accused were killed in the encounter, while one sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Three Haryana Police personnel were also injured during the encounter.

According to police, the five shooters had arrived at the residence of Vishal Beri, son of the founder of SGT University, allegedly to carry out a firing attack. Investigators said the attack was linked to an extortion demand of Rs 1 crore allegedly made by gangster Deepak Nandal, who is believed to be operating from abroad. Police said Beri had allegedly refused to pay the demanded amount. Authorities further alleged that Beri was confined inside his residence before the shooters were sent to carry out the attack.

Around 60 rounds fired during encounter

Police said the accused arrived in a black Scorpio SUV and allegedly opened fire at the residence. Having received prior intelligence about the suspects' movement, Gurugram Police reached the spot and challenged the armed men. According to investigators, instead of surrendering, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape. This triggered an intense exchange of gunfire in which approximately 60 rounds were fired by both sides. During the retaliatory action, all five alleged shooters sustained bullet injuries.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Four declared dead, one undergoing treatment

The injured suspects were immediately shifted to a hospital after the encounter. Doctors later declared four of them dead, while the fifth accused remains under medical treatment. Police have not yet disclosed the identity or medical condition of the injured accused.

Deepak Nandal's alleged criminal record

Police records link gangster Deepak Nandal to several serious criminal cases in Haryana.

The allegations against him include:

Allegedly masterminding the attack on Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria.

Alleged involvement in the murder of Fazilpuria's accountant.

Alleged links to the firing incident at the residence of Fazilpuria's manager.

Alleged involvement in the firing at the office of MNR Builder in Gurugram.

Allegedly demanding an extortion amount of Rs 5 crore from Sufi singer Bismil.

These allegations are based on police investigations, and the cases are subject to judicial proceedings.

Investigation continues

It is to be noted here that police and forensic teams are continuing to examine the crime scene and collect evidence, including weapons, spent cartridges and the vehicle used by the accused. Officials are also investigating the broader network of the Deepak Nandal gang, including its alleged extortion operations and links to handlers believed to be operating from outside India.

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