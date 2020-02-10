Nubia to unveil 5G smartphone with 144Hz display at MWC 2020

Image Source : WEIBO The smartphone could be called Nubia Red Magic 5G

Chinese handset maker Nubia could unveil its Red Magic 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month in Barcelona with a display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

This confirmation comes from Nubia President Ni Fei, who took to Weibo -- a Chinese microblogging website, to make the announcement.

Fei also shared a couple of posters on the Chinese social network, confirming the Red Magic 5G will boast a 144Hz display, making it the world's first gaming smartphone to sport a panel with this refresh rate.

One of the images also shows the back of a phone, likely the Red Magic 5G, with a triple camera setup aligned vertically in the centre, joined by the Red Magic moniker and the company logo, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Image Source : WEIBO Nubia Red Magic 5G

Earlier, Fei had shared a post on Weibo to tease the company's upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, according to Gizmo China.

Latest technology news